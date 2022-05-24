Jordan Love Happy For Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the belief was that Jordan Love would eventually become the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Those plans changed since Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the front office drastically improved.

The Packers rewarded Rodgers with a massive extension this offseason that'll keep him in Green Bay through the 2026 season.

Even though Rodgers signed an extension, he's not present for the start of OTAs. That could open the door for Love to get more reps as the starter.

On Tuesday, Love spoke to the media about his current situation in Green Bay. The former first-round pick is clearly taking the mature approach to Year 3.

“I was super happy for Aaron," Love told reporters. "Obviously, the dude deserves it [with] what he’s done the last two years. But personally for me, it just means that I’m about to be a backup again — for this year. And that’s all I can control right now. So I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time it’s like, ‘ah.’ You know?”

Judging by the responses on Twitter, Love is winning over the fans with his latest comments.

"Jordan got the short end of the stick ending up behind Aaron, but he’s been a true pro every step of the way," one fan tweeted.

"Would absolutely love for this guy to takeover in GreenBay once Rodgers has retired," another fan wrote.

In six career appearances, Love has 411 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Do you think Love will eventually become the Packers' starting quarterback?