Jordan Love Has Honest Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Comparison

Jordan Love hasn’t made his professional debut yet despite being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, the Utah State product has a lot of potential and could become a franchise quarterback.

Though we won’t really know what Love’s ceiling is until he becomes the starter for the Green Bay Packers, it’s pretty apparent that he doesn’t mind being compared to one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes.

During an appearance on ‘Move the Sticks’ podcast, Love spoke to Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks about his skillset and whether it’s comparable to Mahomes’.

“Deep passes and being able to make plays, I think that’s where you can compare us,” Love said. “I feel like I’m comparable him in that aspect.”

If Love is anything close to the type of talent that Mahomes is, the Packers will be in good hands even when Aaron Rodgers is gone.

We talked to Jordan Love and those closest to him for a deep dive on the potential QB1 in Green Bay.

Love’s future in Green Bay will be determined by whether or not Rodgers is willing to suit up for the Packers this fall. Nonetheless, the former first-round pick has stated that he’ll be ready to start Week 1 if necessary.

“I’m going to take it day by day, but yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback so I’ll definitely be ready to play Week 1.”