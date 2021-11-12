Last Sunday, the Packers had to start Jordan Love at quarterback. Though he’s taking the first-team reps this week at practice, the Utah State product is not expected to start against the Seahawks this weekend.

During this Friday’s press conference, Love revealed the Packers’ plan for this Sunday’s game. As of now, the hope is that Aaron Rodgers will be cleared in time for kickoff.

“I think it’s been a normal week for me, pretty similar to last week getting all the reps,” Love told reporters on Friday, via ESPN. “Just getting the game plan in, preparing like I’m going to be playing and then obviously the plan is for Aaron to be back Saturday so he’ll be going. But for me, it’s the same. Still playing the whole week and then we’ll be ready for whatever happens.”

Rodgers had to quarantine for 10 days because he tested positive for COVID-19. The earliest he can return to the team’s facility is this Saturday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media this Friday about the team’s quarterback situation. It appears he’s not worried about Rodgers suiting up on Sunday despite missing an entire week of practice.

“Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go,” LaFleur said. “It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. So as long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Jordan Love called this week “a weird one but a really good one for me” getting all the reps with Aaron Rodgers still in quarantine but said, “The plan is for Aaron to be back.”



Oh yeah, and he said his mom and girlfriend will “definitely have some better seats for this game.” pic.twitter.com/7zt4BnN1km — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 12, 2021

LaFleur acknowledged that Love will start if Rodgers doesn’t get cleared in time.

“Just like we told Jordan, ‘You’ve got to be ready to go.’ If that’s the route we go, then he’ll be ready.”

In his first career start, Love had 190 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. If he does have to start this weekend, he should look a bit more comfortable under center now that he got his first start out of the way.