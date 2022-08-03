Jordan Love Having Good Training Camp: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) points to his helmet due to crowd noise in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have to wait at least one more season before he's starting on a weekly basis. Nonetheless, it sounds like he's progressing well in training camp.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently raved about Love's performance during Tuesday's practice.

"One of his best practices we've seen in three years," LaFleur said of Love. "He made some big-time throws, with pressure in his face."

LaFleur's praise of Love should debunk the narrative that the former first-round pick doesn't perform well in practice.

That being said, NFL fans still have no clue as to when we'll see Love become a full-time starter.

If Love eventually replaces Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback of the Packers, he'll have a chance to extend the team's reign over the rest of the NFC North.

In six appearances, Love has completed 36-of-62 pass attempts for 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Love is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on Green Bay's depth chart. He'll get the chance to showcase his skillset during the preseason.