Jordan Love Is Now Trending Because Of Aaron Rodgers' Performance

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Losers of four straight, the Green Bay Packers find themselves down 8-0 at halftime in Detroit on Sunday.

It was a nightmare first half for Aaron Rodgers, who threw a pair of interceptions in goal-to-go situations inside the 5. One came on a tipped pass, and the other on an underthrown ball.

With Rodgers struggling immensely and the Packers on the verge of a five-game losing streak, backup Jordan Love is trending on Twitter.

"Brian Gutekunst just called Aaron Rodgers and cut him in the spot. Jordan Love in at QB for the Packers, a stunning development," joked NFL podcaster Theo Ash.

"I promise you, Jordan Love could have thrown 2 goal line interceptions for a lot cheaper," added one Packers fan account.

"Jordan Love could throw two picks in the end zone from the 1 in the first 16 minutes, too, if you let him," said longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora. "Maybe Rodgers can blame him for it. What a mess of an offense."

Love has only thrown nine passes this season, appearing in mop-up duty in losses to the Vikings and Jets. He's 6-of-9 for 73 yards.

Rodgers isn't getting pulled in the second half, but if Green Bay doesn't come back today and the losing continues in the coming weeks, the calls for Love will continue.