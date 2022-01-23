The Spun

Jordan Love Is Trending Following Packers’ Playoff Loss

Jordan Love in his preseason debut at the Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay might have begun on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in Saturday’s Divisional Round. To make matters worse, they lost in front of their own fans at Lambeau.

During his postgame press conference, Rodgers almost immediately drew attention to his future. He didn’t commit to playing for the Packers next season.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers won’t commit to the Packers. Does that mean Love will be Green Bay’s QB1 next season? It’s plausible.

“I’m looking forward to the Jordan Love era! Im sure Matt LaFluer is as well,” a fan said.

“As an honest packers fan it’s Jordan Love time. Rodgers has disappointed year after year. Same amount of Super Bowls as Nick Foles? Not my GOAT. Vaccinated Jordan Love is my QB,” someone commented.

“Jordan love era officially here,” one fan said.

The Aaron Rodgers era isn’t officially over, but it sure seems like it.

Matt LaFleur may be working with a youngster at quarterback next season.

