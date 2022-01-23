Jordan Love Is Trending Following Packers’ Playoff Loss

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay might have begun on Saturday night.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in Saturday’s Divisional Round. To make matters worse, they lost in front of their own fans at Lambeau.
During his postgame press conference, Rodgers almost immediately drew attention to his future. He didn’t commit to playing for the Packers next season.
“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Rodgers won’t commit to the Packers. Does that mean Love will be Green Bay’s QB1 next season? It’s plausible.
“I’m looking forward to the Jordan Love era! Im sure Matt LaFluer is as well,” a fan said.
I’m looking forward to the Jordan Love era! Im sure Matt LaFluer is as well
— Albert Mendez (@B3RT87) January 23, 2022
“As an honest packers fan it’s Jordan Love time. Rodgers has disappointed year after year. Same amount of Super Bowls as Nick Foles? Not my GOAT. Vaccinated Jordan Love is my QB,” someone commented.
As an honest packers fan it’s Jordan Love time. Rodgers has disappointed year after year. Same amount of Super Bowls as Nick Foles? Not my GOAT. Vaccinated Jordan Love is my QB https://t.co/4MM8DLtjog
— ALI DA GOAT (@FarokhmaneshSZN) January 23, 2022
“Jordan love era officially here,” one fan said.
Jordan love era officially here https://t.co/MpkteYIFAu
— Anon (@sweatinbagels) January 23, 2022
The Aaron Rodgers era isn’t officially over, but it sure seems like it.
Matt LaFleur may be working with a youngster at quarterback next season.