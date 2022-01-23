Jordan Love Is Trending Following Packers’ Playoff Loss

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay might have begun on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in Saturday’s Divisional Round. To make matters worse, they lost in front of their own fans at Lambeau.

During his postgame press conference, Rodgers almost immediately drew attention to his future. He didn’t commit to playing for the Packers next season.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers won’t commit to the Packers. Does that mean Love will be Green Bay’s QB1 next season? It’s plausible.