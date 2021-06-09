Jordan Love Reveals His Mindset With Aaron Rodgers

While the selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft had a pretty undeniable role in Aaron Rodgers‘ current holdout from the Green Bay Packers, the MVP quarterback maintains that it is nothing personal against his young understudy. Love seems to echo those sentiments.

The former Utah State quarterback had his first media appearance of minicamp today. Coincidentally, it came after something of a breakout performance. After some shaky practices, Love reportedly lit it up this afternoon.

During 11-on-11s, Love reportedly connected on passes of 30+ yards to Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Allen Lazard, and Juwann Winfree. He finished 7-of-10 in a two-minute drill, driving 70 yards down the field and capping it with a touchdown to Lazard. After failing to score in the same situation on Tuesday, Love took a major step forward today.

Of course, the absent Aaron Rodgers remains on the top of mind for everyone around the Packers this offseason. While Love is eager to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him, he says that he spoke to Rodgers before making his trip to Green Bay this offseason, and the two still have a good relationship as teammates.

Jordan Love says he talked to Aaron Rodgers a week before he got to Green Bay this offseason and has a good relationship with him. Love said he needs to prepare like he's going to play whether or not Rodgers is here.

“I’ve just been living my life, trying to do what I can do to get better this offseason,” he said, per ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky. “Obviously not knowing what’s going to happen next, my main thing has been controlling what I can control and do my best whatever the circumstances may be come this season.”

If Rodgers continues his holdout into the season, Jordan Love says he’s ready to start Week 1 as well.

Jordan Love on if he's ready to be the Week 1 starter if it got to that point: "100%. This is a time where I'm getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have gotten in normal circumstances. … I was drafted here to play QB so I'll definitely be ready Week 1."

“That’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1,” Love told the Packers media.

If he does start Week 1, he’ll be going up against another quarterback taking over for a franchise legend. The Green Bay Packers open the season at the New Orleans Saints.