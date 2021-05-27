Packers Star Shares What He’s Seen From Jordan Love During OTAs

If the Green Bay Packers can’t fix their relationship with Aaron Rodgers, second year quarterback Jordan Love will be thrust into the spotlight sooner than most anticipated. The 2020 first-round pick is currently acting as QB1, with Rodgers vacationing in Hawaii as the team goes through OTAs this week.

Rodgers isn’t the only notable absence in Green Bay this week. The team’s top five veteran wide receivers—Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, and Equanimeous St. Brown—are all absent. It is unclear whether it is connected to the Rodgers situation, but it is disconcerting either way, especially as Love looks to get up to speed.

Even without the vast majority of his receiving corps available, it sounds like the young gunslinger out of Utah State has impressed his teammates with the strides he’s taken. Running back Aaron Jones, who re-signed with the Packers to a pretty big deal this offseason, had plenty of positive things to share about Love.

“You can tell he’s just a lot more comfortable out there, even from communicating in the huddle to the command of the huddle to just everything,” he said Tuesday. “He’s had a year under his belt, he’s had time to watch and learn, so you can tell it’s a little bit different from what it was before. He’s going to continue to grow, and I’m happy to be here working with him.”

Jordan Love sinks it in the net. The Lombardi is coming home. pic.twitter.com/k8o7FyqOFI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 25, 2021

According to ESPN, Love was 14-of-20 during seven-on-seven drills, though most of his passes were short-to-medium length routes. He did connect with tight end Robert Tonyan, a 2020 breakout star for the Packers, on a nice 35-yard strike, per reports.

“He’s definitely matured over the course of the year,” head coach Matt LaFleur told the media after the session. “You can tell that he’s put in the time this offseason, not only just lifting and running and coming in in good football shape, but also you can tell he’s put in the time in his craft in trying to continue to work on his mechanics, his fundamentals that are so critical to playing the position at the highest level possible.”

Jordan Love may be unwittingly in the middle of one of the offseason’s most dramatic storylines, but he also has a big opportunity to develop and impress his team as its top quarterback, until the situation with Aaron Rodgers is resolved one way or another.

[ESPN]