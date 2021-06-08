Report: What Jordan Love Struggled With At Practice Today

The start of Green Bay Packers minicamp comes with some very mixed news. The good: the wide receiver group is back, including superstar Davante Adams. The bad: Aaron Rodgers is nowhere to be found, leaving QB1 duties to Jordan Love.

Rodgers’ absence presents Love with a giant opportunity to gain major reps with the Packers’ first team. If Rodgers’ holdout continues into the season, he will be in line to start in his second NFL season, after serving as a third-stringer last year.

So far, the public reaction from the team to Love’s improvement over the last year has been very positive. A few Packers players and coaches have commented on how much farther along he is than last year, when his first NFL offseason was chaotic due to COVID-19. The results on the field during live drills don’t seem to be following suit.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Love was just 12-for-23 passing today. He also failed to get the team into the end zone during two-minute drills today.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

“Jordan Love’s first crack at the two-minute drill (that we’ve seen) barely gets past midfield and ends with him skying a pass over wide-open Malik Taylor’s head on fourth-and-7 from the plus-46,” Demovsky added.

Blake Bortles, who is backing up Love in camp, had more success. Having quality quarterback depth is important, but this probably isn’t what the Packers were hoping for this offseason, especially if Rodgers is serious about extending this holdout and missing games.

Jordan Love struggled with accuracy during team work today. The arm strength is there, but missed a handful of makeable throws. Period ends with Blake Bortles finding Isaac Nauta deep down the left sideline for a TD. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 8, 2021

Bortles was 5-for-5 in the two-minute drill, capped by the 35-yard touchdown to Isaac Nauta.

This is, of course, just one day of a long offseason program, but it sounds like Aaron Rodgers gained some serious leverage, without even being present for it.