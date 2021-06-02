Packers Tight End Reacts To What He’s Seen From Jordan Love

If worst comes to worst and the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, or he elects to retire to get out from under the franchise, it will be Jordan Love‘s team. The 2020 first-round pick has been holding down the QB1 spot during the team’s OTAs, with Rodgers on vacation in Hawaii.

Obviously that is not a situation the Packers hope to be in. The team doesn’t seem to have much interest in trading him, and reportedly hope to make amends with the reigning MVP. If there is one benefit to the current situation, however, it is that Love is getting a ton of valuable work.

Last week, star running back Aaron Jones said he thought the young QB looked “a lot more comfortable out there.” He said that he’s happy to be working with the former Utah State star, and insisted that Rodgers’ situation doesn’t impact how he feels about re-signing with Green Bay.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who had a massive breakout season with Rodgers under center last year, echoed those sentiments. He thinks Love has taken advantage of the opportunity and has seen serious progress from him over the last year.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan said that he thinks Jordan Love being "the guy" this OTAs has been beneficial to him. Tonyan said he has worked with Steve Calhoun, Love's personal QB coach, and they have both seen progress in Love over the past year. pic.twitter.com/miR8Q8XSJY — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) June 2, 2021

Jordan Love was buried on the depth chart at QB3 last year, and didn’t suit up for the Packers as Rodgers was entrenched at starter with Tim Boyle behind him. Boyle is now a Detroit Lion, so Love should progress to the backup role, assuming Rodgers does return to the team at some point.

The Packers have also signed Blake Bortles, but there hasn’t been a real sense that the former No. 3 pick is going to push Love for his role. Of course, it is on Jordan Love to prove that he was worth that first-round trade-up a year ago, whether it is as Rodgers’ true backup or as the surprise starter in 2021.

