Jordan Love Says He Got A Phone Call From Aaron Rodgers

Plenty of analysts have already predicted a rocky relationship between Aaron Rodgers and his new potential heir apparent, Packers’ No. 26 overall pick Jordan Love.

Time will tell how much the Packers great embraces the young signal caller out of Utah State. It didn’t take too long for him to break the ice, though. That is a decent sign for the Packers at this point.

Love spoke to ABC’s Maria Taylor tonight, during the second night of the NFL Draft. He said that he got a phone call from Rodgers today. His new teammate wanted to congratulate him and touch base.

“I was able to talk with him earlier,” Jordan Love said during the interview. “Really good guy. Just congratulated me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him.” As you can imagine, he’s also pretty pumped to get to learn under one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Just got off Zoom w/ Jordan Love. For a kid who had only one FBS offer, it was emotional when #Packers called. Loved his talks with GB staff, excited to learn from Rodgers "I've been watching him my whole life…and learned how to do it from him. It's definitely exciting for me" — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) April 24, 2020

Love has come off quite well in his many interviews since being selected on Thursday night. Fans have major reservations about his selection, and the Packers draft overall so far.

With Rodgers’ contract locking him in with the team until 2022 at least, Love probably won’t get a chance to play until late in his rookie deal, barring injury.

With their second round pick, the Packers took Boston College’s A.J. Dillon, a super productive college running back, but that was hardly a need for the team, which has one of the NFL’s breakout stars at the position in Aaron Jones, and a very good RB2 in Jamaal Williams.

There’s still a lot of draft left, but the usually-reliable Packers have raised some eyebrows with their moves thus far.