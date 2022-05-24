Jordan Love Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Big Contract Extension

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in a drill as Jordan Love #10 looks on during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' mega-extension this offseason might have been good news for the Packers' Super Bowl chances, but it was bad news for backup Jordan Love.

Green Bay traded up to draft Love in the first round in 2020 presumably with the idea he'd eventually replace Rodgers. With Rodgers under contract now through 2024, that doesn't seem likely to happen.

Today, Love addressed his situation with reporters, admitting that while he is disappointed to be a backup for another season, he was "happy" for Rodgers.

“Obviously, the dude deserves it [with] what he’s done the last two years,” Love said, via Nicole Manner of Fox 11 Green Bay. “But personally for me, it just means that I’m about to be a backup again — for this year. And that’s all I can control right now. So I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time it’s like, ‘ah.’ You know?”

Love actually made his first career NFL start last season when Rodgers missed a game due to COVID-19. We'll see if he has another opportunity to fill in during this season.

For the time being, Love will have to settle for being the No. 1 quarterback during voluntary offseason workouts, which Rodgers is skipping.

"I'm still going to do my job and I’m competing to try to be that guy if he wasn’t here, if he is here," Love said. "So, he’s not here right now, so I’m the one getting all the 1s reps. So I look at it as I’m the guy right now.”