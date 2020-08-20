Jordan Love Reveals What It’s Been Like With Aaron Rodgers So Far

Jordan Love has the benefit of learning under veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his rookie season.

The Packers shocked the NFL world by selecting Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Green was and still is in desperate need of help on the offensive end, primarily at receiver. But the front-office instead looked to the future and went with Love.

The Packers’ draft decision alluded to the fact Green Bay is ready to move on from Rodgers. But the veteran quarterback is still the starting quarterback, for now. Fortunately, that’ll allow Love to study Rodgers’ game throughout his rookie season.

The Utah State alum detailed what it’s been like to work with Rodgers through the first few months of his rookie season. It’s been a positive experience for Love as he learns an NFL system, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle: “I’ve got two dudes that I can learn from (and) I’ve learned a lot from them so far. They’ve been a great help for me.” He added that Rodgers is a “great person” and he’s trying to “learn by the watching him.”

This is exactly what Packers fans were hoping for.

It certainly looks like Aaron Rodgers has taken Jordan Love under his wing.

The Green Bay Packers begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.