Jordan Love Sends Clear Message About Being Ready

As reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers continues his holdout from the Green Bay Packers, second-year quarterback Jordan Love is gaining some much-needed reps.

Green Bay traded up in the 2020 NFL draft to select Love. It was a move that sparked the entire Aaron Rodgers saga the Packers organization currently finds itself in.

However, while Rodgers is gone, Love is making the most of his opportunity. When asked by reporters if he’s be ready to start the season opener Love responded, “1oo percent.”

“I’m going to take it day by day, but yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback so I’ll definitely be ready to play Week 1,” he added via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Love was asked about the absence of Aaron Rodgers and how that has impacted him this offseason.

“I’ve just been living my life, trying to do what I can do to get better this offseason,” he said, per ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky. “Obviously not knowing what’s going to happen next, my main thing has been controlling what I can control and do my best whatever the circumstances may be come this season.”

Packers fans are hoping Rodgers returns for the 2021 season, but they could see plenty of Jordan Love in the near future.