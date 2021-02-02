Jordan Love Sums Up His Mindset With The Packers

Last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines with his comments about his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers suggested he’s not guaranteed to come back and play with the Packers next season. Of course, the Packers general manager and coaching staff all made it clear he’ll be back next season.

That means former first-round pick Jordan Love might have to ride the pine for a little longer. Green Bay traded up in the first round to draft Love in the 2020 NFL draft – rather than taking a receiver.

According to multiple reports, Love struggled to adapt to the Packers offense. Reports suggested he wouldn’t even be the replacement if Aaron Rodgers went down with injury.

Following reports of his struggles, Love opened up on the opportunity facing him,” via CBS Sports.

“The situation I’m in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that’s really all I can do,” he said. “I don’t make those calls; they do. Obviously, (like) anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I’m not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season.”

He admitted the move to the NFL didn’t come as naturally as he would have liked.

“It’s a lot when you first get there, your head’s kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains.”

Perhaps another year in the Packers system will help.