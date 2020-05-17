Jordan Love Was Asked If He Feels ‘Pressure’ With Aaron Rodgers

Of all the quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jordan Love is the most likely to wait for his first start while sitting behind Aaron Rodgers.

But as the heir-apparent to one of the best throwers in the NFL, Love isn’t feeling any particular pressure. In a recent interview, he made it clear that his goal has always been to prove himself wherever he went.

“No matter where I would have landed, that was the goal for me,” Love told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz. “You gotta go out there, prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It’s a job, you gotta be able to keep that. For me, just trying to learn the offense and prove myself.”

The comments come on the heels of an interview Rodgers gave with the media on Friday. In that interview, Rodgers admitted that he wasn’t thrilled by the move, but understood it from a management perspective.

Suffice it to say, Rodgers doesn’t appear too thrilled about having his successor already breathing down his neck.

We had fun being back out on a field for the first time in a while. I spoke w/ #Packers 1st round pick, Jordan Love, after one of his private workouts, on how he continues to prepare for his rookie season. Our interview from @nflnetwork & more on the workouts👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/2wl1wL3ZxX — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) May 15, 2020

The Packers were coming off four straight playoff appearances and three division titles when they drafted Rodgers as the heir to Brett Favre in 2005. Favre delivered the Packers to one more NFC Championship Game before being traded to the Jets in 2008, after which he was promptly replaced by Rodgers.

It certainly seems like Green Bay is anticipating a similar scenario to play out in Rodgers’ twilight years.

How soon will Jordan Love be called upon to replace Aaron Rodgers on the field?