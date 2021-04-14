Jordy Nelson Has Telling Comment On Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Jordy Nelson was one of many who were surprised to see the Green Bay Packers draft Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. And he’s making his feelings known on how the team is treating his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Nelson called it “mind-blowing” how the Packers are treating Rodgers. He was disappointed in the seeming lack of commit the team is showing to Rodgers despite giving them an MVP season in 2020.

“I don’t know what they’re doing,” Nelson said, via 247Sports. “I can’t answer any of those questions. It’s mind-blowing sometimes, especially when he comes out and has an MVP year, and they don’t want to commit or do whatever they want to do to show appreciation or whatever it is for the next two years. It seems like it’d be a pretty easy and simple move that, I would say, 100%, if not 99.9% of people would agree with. So, they can’t be worried about backlash or anything.”

Rodgers completed 70.7-percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and a league-leading 48 touchdowns this past season. He led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

And he did that with little in the way of new running backs or wide receivers to take some of the burden off.

"Seems like it would be a pretty easy & simple move that I would say 100% if not 99.9% of people would agree with so they can't be worried about backlash or anything"@JordyRNelson on an @AaronRodgers12 extension #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FPasnkQPBO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2021

The struggles have even led former Packers star Charles Woodson to boldly declare that Rodgers won’t finish his career in Green Bay.

It’s a messy situation to be sure. If the Packers don’t get Rodgers the help he needs in the upcoming NFL Draft, it’ll be a lot easier to figure out where they stand with him.