This Is A Notable Week For Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson

Today is June 1, which is an important mile marker in the NFL offseason and could have an impact on the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.

After June 1, a team can split a player’s salary cap hit over two seasons if he is released or traded. This can be a tremendous benefit to teams that are badly in need of cap relief.

Both Rodgers and Watson have been the subject of trade rumors the last few months. If–and the emphasis is on if–one or both of them are traded, it will be easier to trade them after today, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson detailed on Monday.

“Much like Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones (who is certain to be dealt in the coming days), Rodgers and Watson have sizable cap ramifications tied to any trade,” Robinson wrote. “Now the Packers and Texans have the option to mitigate some of the damage if Rodgers or Watson is ultimately moved before the start of the 2021 NFL season.”

A Watson trade after June 1 “would lock $5.4 million onto the 2021 salary cap, with the remaining $16.2 million pushing into 2022.” As for Rodgers, his $31.55 million cap hit can be split up with $14.352 million allocated for 2021 and the other $17.198 million pushed to next year.

Now, this doesn’t mean either player will be dealt. Teams are justifiably wary of acquiring Watson given his ongoing legal issues, and there’s reason to believe the Packers are intent on finding a way to work things out with Rodgers.

However, when the clock strikes midnight tonight, the window for a possible trade for either star QB is officially open.