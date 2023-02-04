Kay Adams Has Brutally Honest Message About Aaron Rodgers Drama
For the past two offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been mentioned in countless trade rumors. Kay Adams made it known that she's tired of hearing about the four-time MVP.
During an appearance on Maggie and Perloff, Adams had a really honest assessment of this never-ending Rodgers drama.
"I could not care less where Aaron Rodgers goes," Adams said. "I'm just tired. I'm exhausted. I also don't believe in retirement anymore, so that's something I hope gets proved right about."
Adams said her stance on Rodgers has nothing to do with her growing up a fan of the Bears.
It has been reported that a trade involving Rodgers "feels more possible than ever."
The Jets have been mentioned as a serious player in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. Whether or not they'll be able to close the deal is a different story.