Kay Adams Has Brutally Honest Message About Aaron Rodgers Drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Kay Adams attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

For the past two offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been mentioned in countless trade rumors. Kay Adams made it known that she's tired of hearing about the four-time MVP.

During an appearance on Maggie and Perloff, Adams had a really honest assessment of this never-ending Rodgers drama.

"I could not care less where Aaron Rodgers goes," Adams said. "I'm just tired. I'm exhausted. I also don't believe in retirement anymore, so that's something I hope gets proved right about."

Adams said her stance on Rodgers has nothing to do with her growing up a fan of the Bears.

It has been reported that a trade involving Rodgers "feels more possible than ever."

The Jets have been mentioned as a serious player in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. Whether or not they'll be able to close the deal is a different story.