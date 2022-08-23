Kenny Stills Wants To Join Packers: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Kenny Stills #12 of the Houston Texans celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said the team's young receivers need to be more consistent. It didn't take long for veteran teammate Randall Cobb to back him up.

"It doesn't matter if they appreciate it or not," Cobb told reporters. "This is the way that we do things here. So, it's either you get with it or you get out the room and we'll find somebody else that's gonna get on board with what we're trying to accomplish."

Kenny Stills responded to a video that shows Cobb's fiery statement with an emoji. He then told his followers to "flood" Aaron Rodgers' mentions on Twitter.

The Packers have not yet expressed interest in Stills. The fan base, however, has already revealed its stance on the former Oklahoma star.

On one hand, there are Packers fans who don't want Stills on the roster.

On the other hand, there are Green Bay fans who wouldn't mind if the team takes a chance on Stills.

Stills, a former fifth-round pick, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. He then had stints with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Stills returned to New Orleans for the 2021 season, hauling in just six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The days of Stills being an explosive wide receiver are most likely over, but maybe the Packers will give him a call if their rookies don't step up.