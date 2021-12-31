Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either.

On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated off injured reserve after missing nearly three full months of games.

At the start of the season, Alexander looked primed for another Pro Bowl season. In the first four games he had 13 tackles, three passes defended and an interception.

Fortunately, the Packers defense has gotten along just fine without Alexander. Their defense ranks in the top half of the league and has a knack for forcing interceptions.

Jaire Alexander out for Packers Sunday. https://t.co/L9e5O0zMjh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2021

The Green Bay Packers were already favored in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings before the Cousins news broke. But with Minnesota now primed to start either Kellen Mond or Kyle Sloter on Sunday, those odds will probably go up.

Green Bay have the NFL’s best record right now. But they can claim the top seed in the NFC if a few out-of-town results go their way.

As nice as it would be to have Jaire Alexander back in the fold, the priority should be getting him healthy for the postseason.

Will Jaire Alexander make an impact for the Packers before the season ends, or will we not see him until the playoffs?