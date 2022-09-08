Key Packers Wide Receiver Didn't Practice Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers could be a bit thin at wide receiver for their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

For the second day in a row, Allen Lazard missed practice. The fifth-year wideout from Iowa State is currently nursing an ankle injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard suffered this injury when he got stepped on last week.

Lazard is listed as the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart for the Packers. If he can't go this Sunday, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb will have to step up.

The only saving grace here for the Packers is the fact that Lazard doesn't need many practice reps to get himself ready for kickoff.

“I don’t think [Lazard] needs a lot of practice to be ready to go, so we’ll see how the week progresses,” Aaron Rodgers said.

Last season, Lazard hauled in 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. The Packers have high expectations for him this fall, especially with Davante Adams no longer on the roster.

The Packers will announce Lazard's status for Week 1 on Friday.