The Green Bay Packers have yet to make any concrete decisions on Aaron Rodgers, which isn’t much of a surprise. If it were up to former NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, though, he would’ve traded the 2020-21 NFL MVP “yesterday.”

Rodgers hot takes have been running wild so far this off-season. Some think the Packers should stay patient. Others think they should’ve already traded the veteran. Put Johnson in the latter group.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, Johnson made it clear he believes the Packers should move on from Rodgers as soon as possible. Why? As long as he remains a Green Bay Packer, distractions will be plenty.

By trading Rodgers now, the Packers could get rid of such distractions and move forward with second-year quarterback Jordan Love.

“They should’ve got rid of him yesterday,” Johnson said on Friday. “It’s not because he’s a bad guy. It’s because he’s going to be a distraction throughout the entire season.”

Take a look.

Sure, Aaron Rodgers is a major distraction right now, and there’s no doubt about it. But he’s worth waiting for.

The Packers are clearly hoping Rodgers will change his mind ahead of the 2021 season. Even if he doesn’t, there’s no reason to rush a trade involving a player of Rodgers’ caliber.

Green Bay, in the meantime, is content giving Jordan Love first-team reps in Rodgers’ absence. He’ll eventually be the Packers’ new franchise quarterback, it’s only a matter of when.