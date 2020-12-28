The Green Bay Packers are your 2020 NFC North champions, and are one win over the Chicago Bears away from clinching the top seed in the NFC. But how does Packers QB Aaron Rodgers feel about the upcoming playoffs?

On Monday, NFL analyst and former Rodgers playoff foe Kurt Warner shared some details about a conversation the two had about the playoffs. Warner said Rodgers likes his team’s chances if opposing teams have to play in Green Bay.

“We like our chances if people have to come play on our field in our weather,” Rodgers said, per Warner. The Hall of Fame quarterback agreed, saying “I’m sold ‘hook, line & sinker’ after last night! What a performance – who in NFC is beating them if they play like that, in Lambeau?”

Rodgers has started 18 playoff games, mostly on the road. But he’s been exceptionally good in the playoffs at Lambeau Field these past few years.

The Packers are on a three-game playoff winning streak at home. Rodgers is 4-2 in the postseason at Lambeau.

Covering game last week @AaronRodgers12 told me with a little smile “We like our chances if ppl have to come play on OUR field in OUR weather”… I’m sold ‘hook, line & sinker’ after last night! What a performance – who in NFC is beating them if they play like that, in Lambeau? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 28, 2020

Outside of the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin though, Rodgers’ luck is very different. He’s 5-6 on the road in the postseason (not counting the neutral venue for his Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers).

Suffice it to say, Rodgers will probably be much more comfortable playing in Lambeau in January than the more hostile venues of New Orleans or Seattle.

If Rodgers wants to ensure that the road to Super Bowl LV goes through Green Bay, he needs to beat the Bears in Week 17.

Are the Packers the most dangerous home playoff team this season?