Kyler Murray’s Tweet About Aaron Rodgers’ Madden Rating Is Going Viral

EA Sports released the player ratings for Madden NFL 21 on Monday and, unsurprisingly, they did not come without controversy.

More specifically, the quarterback ratings had fans upset. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is a 99 – and deservedly so – with Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson at No. 2 and No. 3 overall, respectfully.

Aaron Rodgers’ rating is what had fans – and players – upset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is an 89 overall in the game.

The Packers quarterback is the 6th-highest rated QB in the game. He trails Drew Brees and Tom Brady, as well as Mahomes, Wilson and Jackson.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray does not agree with Madden 21’s rating – at all.

“So Disrespectful to AR..” Murray tweeted in reaction to the rating on Monday evening.

So Disrespectful to AR… 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/a2CVknVdJk — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 13, 2020

Rodgers is not coming off an incredible statistical season, but he did help lead the Packers to the NFC Championship Game. You would think he deserves to at least be a 90 overall rating or better.

The Packers quarterback will have a chance to make Madden NFL 21 regret their rating in a couple of months. Green Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on FOX.