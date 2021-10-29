Packers Player Suffered Season-Ending Injury vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The latest update on his status is unfortunate to say the least.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night.

Hill had to be carted off the field against the Cardinals, so NFL fans were expecting the worst regarding his status. After the game was over, the media caught Hill using crutches.

This is a tough situation for Hill, but it’s still very early in his career. He can bounce back from this injury and turn himself into a valuable role player for the Packers.

#Packers rookie RB Kylin Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury last night, per source. Product of a violent collision on a kick return that also left #Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward with a concussion. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2021

In limited playing time this season, Hill had 10 carries for 24 rushing yards. He also had a reception for five yards.

Hill was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft due to his versatility. While at Mississippi State, he had 2,535 rushing yards, 631 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns.

The Packers have more than enough depth at running back to overcome Hill’s injury. On Thursday night, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon proved they can carry the offense if they need to.

On the other hand, Green Bay will certainly miss Hill as a kick returner. With Hill out for the season, Amari Rodgers will have to take over as the team’s primary return man for kickoffs.