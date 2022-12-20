Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of the newly renovated Lambeau Field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on September 7, 2003 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings defeated the Packers 30-25. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida.

Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco.

A wide receiver and tight end, Knafelc won championships with the Packers in 1961 and 1962. He caught the game-winning touchdown in the first-ever game at Lambeau Field and finished his career 154 receptions for 2,161 yards and 23 touchdowns.

A 1976 inductee into the Packers Hall of Fame, Knafelc served as the public address announcer at Lambeau from 1964-2004.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck paid tribute to Knafelc during tonight's broadcast of the Packers and Rams on Monday Night Football.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Knafelc's wife Emily and the rest of his family and friends during this difficult time.