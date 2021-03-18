Lions Are Reportedly Signing Former Packers Quarterback

The Detroit Lions reportedly have a new backup quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC North franchise is signing a former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Tim Boyle, 26, hit free agency following three seasons with the Packers. The former UConn and Eastern Kentucky quarterback was a fan favorite in Green Bay. However, the Packers are clearly hoping to develop former first round draft pick Jordan Love.

So, the former Green Bay quarterback has to find a new team and he doesn’t have to go far.

Garafolo reports that the Detroit Lions have signed the former Packers QB.

“Former Packers QB Tim Boyle, a cult figure in Green Bay the last few years, is staying in the NFC North and signing with the Lions, source says,” he reports.

Former #Packers QB Tim Boyle, a cult figure in Green Bay the last few years, is staying in the NFC North and signing with the #Lions, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

Boyle didn’t do much on the field during his time in Green Bay, but he did get to finish a lot of games.

Tim Boyle kneeled 18 times the last two seasons. Legend. Another fun fact: Packers led the NFL in kneeldowns between 2019-2020. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 12, 2021

Boyle has four career passing attempts for 15 yards. After backing up Aaron Rodgers for a couple of seasons, he’ll now play behind Jared Goff in Detroit.