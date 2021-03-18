The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lions Are Reportedly Signing Former Packers Quarterback

Long shot of a Detroit Lions helmet at U.S. Bank Stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions reportedly have a new backup quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC North franchise is signing a former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Tim Boyle, 26, hit free agency following three seasons with the Packers. The former UConn and Eastern Kentucky quarterback was a fan favorite in Green Bay. However, the Packers are clearly hoping to develop former first round draft pick Jordan Love.

So, the former Green Bay quarterback has to find a new team and he doesn’t have to go far.

Garafolo reports that the Detroit Lions have signed the former Packers QB.

Former Packers QB Tim Boyle, a cult figure in Green Bay the last few years, is staying in the NFC North and signing with the Lions, source says,” he reports.

Boyle didn’t do much on the field during his time in Green Bay, but he did get to finish a lot of games.

Boyle has four career passing attempts for 15 yards. After backing up Aaron Rodgers for a couple of seasons, he’ll now play behind Jared Goff in Detroit.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.