Longtime Friend Of Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Comment

What does the future have in store for Aaron Rodgers? That’s the question on every NFL fan’s mind right now.

It was announced last week that Rodgers is unhappy with his current situation in Green Bay. Some insiders believe the only way he’ll return to the franchise is if they fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has already chimed in on this topic, saying “If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me that he’d rather sit out than play.”

Favre isn’t the only person who has a connection with Rodgers publicly commenting on this situation. A longtime friend of Rodgers had a telling remark about the three-time MVP in an interview with Bob McGinn of The Athletic.

“Once he gets something in his head, he usually doesn’t back down,” Rodgers’ longtime friend told McGinn.

If that comment about Rodgers is true, the Packers are in for a long showdown with their superstar quarterback.

Green Bay has already said that it doesn’t want to make a trade, meanwhile Rodgers refuses to accept the team’s peace offerings. Eventually, one of these two sides will have to bend the knee.

Until the Packers come to an agreement with Rodgers, his future will remain the No. 1 topic in league circles.