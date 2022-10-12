Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50.

Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.

Davis passed away from an undisclosed illness, according to UVA beat writer Jerry Ratcliffe.

"This is difficult to post," Davis' former Packers teammate Earl Dotson wrote in a Facebook post. "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Davis was a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 1995. He played two seasons with the team, catching two passes for 15 yards, before being traded to Green Bay.

With the Packers, Davis played six seasons from 1997-2002. He finished with 71 receptions for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns in green and gold, with seven of those scores coming during a breakout 1998 campaign.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Davis' family, friends and former teammates at this time.