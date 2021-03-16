Longtime NFL Cornerback Officially Announces He’s Retiring

After 14 seasons in the NFL, longtime Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams officially announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon.

Williams played for the Packers from 2007-14 and had a separate stint with the team in 2018-19. He also played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017) and Baltimore Ravens (2020).

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, Williams earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2010, the same year he helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

In his Twitter retirement announcement, which can be viewed in full in the thread below, Williams thanked the Green Bay organization and the entire Packers’ fan base.

“To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live out his dream,” he wrote.

To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent. Thank you, Alonzo Highsmith, Zo to be exact, — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Williams leaves the NFL with 719 tackles, 153 passes defensed and 34 interceptions in 205 regular season games. He also intercepted four passes in 16 playoff games, returning one for a touchdown.

Not bad for a kid who wasn’t even drafted back in 2007.