Longtime NFL Executive Confirms He's Retiring In 3 Years

Longtime Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed this weekend that he'll be retiring in 2025.

In Murphy's monthly Q&A with Packers fans and shareholders, a reader asked if Murphy had to resign or retire when he turns 70 in July 2025, as per the statutes of the Packers board of directors.

“Since I am a member of the board, the policy applies to me and I will retire on July 13, 2025, when I turn 70," Murphy wrote. "The organization’s executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!”

Murphy has been the President and CEO of the Packers since January 2008. A former safety with the Washington Redskins, he's overseen an incredibly successful run in Green Bay, which included a win in Super Bowl XLV.

After several near-misses in recent years, Murphy will be looking for a return to the big game in his final seasons with the Pack.