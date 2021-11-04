Longtime Tight End Appears To Defend Aaron Rodgers

Just over 24 hours ago, the Green Bay Packers ruled out star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The announcement came after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. With the revelation that Rodgers is unvaccinated, Rodgers isn’t eligible to play for the team until November 13 at the earliest.

Rodgers reportedly received an alternative treatment before the 2021 season kicked off. He hoped that treatment would meet the NFL’s rules, but the league ruled against him.

Most of the NFL world was upset with Rodgers about his lack of transparency regarding the vaccine. However, former NFL tight end Ben Watson seemed to defend the reigning NFL MVP.

“COVID vaccination status never should’ve been public knowledge,” Watson tweeted. “Media shouldn’t have been permitted to interrogate NFL players about themselves or teammates. It only served to pressure players into decisions to avoid scrutiny and allowed the public to assassinate their character.”

Media shouldn’t have been permitted to interrogate NFL players about themselves or teammates. It only served to pressure players into decisions to avoid scrutiny and allowed the public to assassinate their character — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 3, 2021

Before the 2021 season started, Packers beat reporters asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated. He responded, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” which the reporters took as a confirmation that he had been vaccinated.

NFL players shouldn’t be “interrogated” about their vaccination status, as Watson suggests. However, Rodgers could have been more forthright with his comments before the season started.

With Rodgers out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, second-year quarterback Jordan Love will get the start.