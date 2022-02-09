Look: Aaron Jones Makes Prediction For QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are awaiting a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on what he plans to do for the 2022 season.

Rodgers has been mentioned in trade rumors over the past two seasons. He even hinted at the possibility of retiring following the 2021 season, which makes his future uncertain.

One Packers player, though, believes Rodgers will be back in Green Bay next season. Star running back Aaron Jones said he believes in his heart that Rodgers won’t leave the team.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones said Tuesday on NFL Total Access Live. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.”

While the 2021 season ended on a crushing note, Jones recounted just how much fun the team had last season.

“We had a lot of veterans in there. Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and over the course of it have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time, it was just fun to be around,” Jones said. “I think it brought joy back to football.”

Will Rodgers return?