Look: Aaron Rodgers Back At Practice For Packers

Aaron Rodgers is back and looks ready to give it a go against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

After missing practice all week, Rodgers joined his teammates for Friday’s session. He appeared to be a full participant.

Rodgers had been dealing with a toe injury. It’s an injury he suffered before the Packers-Seahawks game last Sunday.

It appears the Green Bay Packers quarterback will play through the injury on Sunday against the Vikings.

“Aaron Rodgers is practicing for the first time this week,” wrote ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “It’s actually his first real practice since Oct. 22. He had been a spectator the last two days because of his toe injury.”

Seeing that Aaron Rodgers played against the Seahawks last Sunday with the same toe injury, it's likely he does the same this Sunday against the Vikings. The Packers quarterback explained earlier this week he wasn't sure if he'd be able to practice today. It's obviously a significant step forward that he did. "I'm not sure what my status will be tomorrow or Friday, but I'd like to get out there if I'm feeling good enough," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "But it's definitely a better week than last week being separated [during the quarantine], being able to go through all the meetings. I plan on being at practice on the field tomorrow, not sure how much involvement I'll do though."

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will give it a go on Sunday against the Vikings.