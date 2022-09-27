Look: Aaron Rodgers Clarifies What Happened With Jumbotron News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Much has been made of Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments indicating that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have tipped something on their Jumbotron during the final drive on Sunday.

Rodgers revealed after the Packers' 14-12 win that he saw something unspecified on the Jumbotron and relayed it to head coach Matt LaFleur. The Bucs even had meetings yesterday to determine if too much was revealed on the big screen.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers explained that he actually first approached LaFleur to discuss clock management scenarios, but also let him know about whatever it was that he uncovered on the video board.

"About four or five plays before the two-point conversion I did see something on the Jumbotron that I went down and relayed to Matt," Rodgers explained. "I'm not going to get into exactly what I saw, or if it even had any real impact on that play."

So, did Rodgers really uncover some sort of state secret? It doesn't sound like it.

However, it also doesn't appear like we will ever know for sure what he saw. Let the speculation continue.