Look: Aaron Rodgers Appears To Be Enjoying His Time Away

While Aaron Rodgers‘ football future remains a major topic of discussion in sports media circles, the quarterback is very much enjoying his present.

Rodgers and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, are on vacation in Hawaii with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller. By the looks of things, they are having a lot of fun.

Rodgers and company went out to dinner over the weekend, and a local entertainer named Akoni shared video to Instagram of the quarterback requesting “Stand By Me” and dancing along with Woodley. Rodgers would later hop on the guitar for “Wagon Wheel” while his future wife sang.

“Pleasure meeting you guys. Mahalo for bringing the ALOHA vibes & I hope you come to [the Denver Broncos],” Akoni wrote in the caption to his post.

Even musicians in Maui are saying Rodgers should go to Denver. In the meantime, the Green Bay Packers opened OTAs today, and Rodgers obviously was not in attendance.

Typically, Rodgers is at all of these types of offseason workouts, but he and the Packers remain at an impasse. The team still doesn’t want to deal the three-time MVP, but Rodgers doesn’t seem to be willing to come back.

To be fair, we really wouldn’t want to rush home from Hawaii either. It looks like he’s having a great time.