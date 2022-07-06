Look: Aaron Rodgers Explains Meaning Behind His First Tattoo

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will be wearing some new body ink when he takes the field for the Packers this fall.

The four-time MVP got his first tattoo done today, and it is an interesting piece of art, to say the least. Not surprisingly, it is impossible to discern what it means just by looking at it.

As for Rodgers, he's not quite ready to surrender an explanation just yet. He teased the tattoo's meaning in his Instagram caption, saying that there is a "deep and meaningful story and connection" to every aspect of it.

"First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself @balazsbercsenyi Grateful for his mastery and friendship 💪🏼❤️ 🇭🇺 ," Rodgers wrote. "There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements."

Who knows what those deep and meaningful connections are? Your guesses are as good as mine, given how cryptic Rodgers can be.

It wouldn't surprise me if he never bothers to provide more info on it down the line.