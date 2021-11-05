Look: Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He’s Not Vaccinated

Earlier this week, the NFL world learned that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated.

As a result, he was immediately ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the past few days, his name has been a constant among sports headlines.

On Friday afternoon, he finally responded to the masses. The reigning NFL MVP suggested he’s not anti-vaccine, but is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

As such, he opted not to receive them.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said on the show.

“My only other option was the Johnson & Johnson,” Rodgers continued. “At this time, in the early spring I had heard of multiple people who had adverse side effects around getting the J&J. No deaths or anything, but just some really difficult times.”

Rodgers then ruled out the J&J vaccine as a possible option for him.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rodgers went on to say he did his own research and opted for an alternative to the available COVID-19 vaccines.

The Packers quarterback said he did what’s in the best interest of his body and what’s best for him.