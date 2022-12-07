Look: Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors Are Swirling Today

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Last Friday night, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game. Sports fans noticed that he was sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers and Edens have attended Bucks games together in the past. However, this time around felt different. That's because rumors are swirling about their relationship.

Even though Rodgers has not made any recent statements about his love life, there are people who believe he might be seeing Edens during his free time.

Gawker referred to Edens as a "new love interest" for Rodgers.

Edens has over 213,000 followers on Instagram. She has been a popular model for a few years now.

Edens, 26, graduated from Princeton in 2018. Like Rodgers, she has not yet commented on these rumors.

In the past, Rodgers had relationships with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he dates another marquee name.