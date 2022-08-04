Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers.

On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.

These pictures will certainly have a lot of Packer fans in their feelings.

Rodgers, Cobb and Nelson were teammates from 2011-17.

In 2014, Cobb and Nelson combined for 189 receptions, 2,806 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. Both made the Pro Bowl, as Rodgers threw for 4,381 yards and 38 touchdowns and won his second MVP award.

Considering some of the question marks surrounding Green Bay's receiving corps right now, we'd be there are more than a few fans who wish Nelson could come out of retirement to help his former mates out.