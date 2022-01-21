Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message For President Joe Biden

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg in a wide-ranging interview.

Just days before the team gears up for a playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers launched into a series of controversial topics. Of course, his vaccination status was brought up at one point.

In answering questions about his decision to remain unvaccinated, Rodgers also fired a shot at the President of the United States. Yes, the longtime Packers quarterback had a message for President Joe Biden.

Rodgers called out Biden for his previous comments about those who choose to remain unvaccinated. It’s safe to say this is still a sore subject for the Packers quarterback.

Here’s what Rodgers said, via ESPN:

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said Thursday.

Rodgers went on to call out the “fake White House” for its stance on the pandemic and vaccinations.

Like anyone else in the country, he’s welcome to his own opinions. However, it seems he doesn’t like when anyone challenges his stances.

As for the actual sports side of this, he’ll receive quite a challenge this weekend. The San Francisco 49ers routed the Packers the last time these two stepped on the field for a playoff game.

What will happen this weekend?