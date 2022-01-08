On Friday morning a dubious report emerged suggesting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if Green Bay made it.

Former NFL quarterback turned radio analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text from a “trusted source.” That text allegedly said Rodgers would try to make a point in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The text said Rodgers would threaten to “boycott” the Super Bowl unless the NFL changed its COVID-19 testing policies. During the segment, Boomer never said the report was false, which led to plenty of media entities reporting it as a legitimate report.

Later Friday night, the show’s host clarified, saying they were not making a legitimate report. Don’t tell that to Aaron Rodgers, though, who saw the video and called out Boomer for his “report.”

“He’s told @jordan3love to be ready,” Rodgers said before attaching a plethora of hashtags. “#directcircle #dumbestf***ingstoryever #fakenews #boycottfakenews #boycottbums #boycottshoes #boycottwaterfalls #boycottAJsmokingcigars #boycottLafleursBrows #boycottGutchies.”

The running joke following the report is that Rodgers and the Packers can’t make the Super Bowl. Green Bay appeared in – and lost – the last two NFC title games to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.

Can Rodgers and the Packers finally win the NFC this year? They’ve already locked up the No. 1 seed and will be hosting the NFC title game if they make it.