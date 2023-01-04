Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission On His NFL Future

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is one win away from leading the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs for the 12th time in 14 seasons.

There's at least a chance this will be his final postseason appearance with the team. Rodgers has four years left on his contract, but could opt to retire or look to be traded in the offseason.

Rodgers says he hasn't decided on what route he wants to take. He was asked about his future again on Wednesday.

"If #Packers win Sunday, they’ll be NFC’s 7th seed. That means no more games at Lambeau Field," Rodgers said, via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. "Asked Aaron Rodgers if he has clarity on this potentially being his last game at Lambeau. He acknowledged possibility will be on his mind, but reiterated decision will come in offseason."

Whatever Rodgers decides to do in the coming months, he has a chance to end this regular season in style on Sunday.

After a 4-8 start, the Packers looked dead to rites. Since then, however, they've ripped off four straight wins to put themselves in position to make the playoffs with a win over the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

If the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, then that Lions-Packers game becomes a win-and-in for both teams.