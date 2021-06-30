Late last month, Turner Sports announced the new foursome for “The Match” which has turned into an annual charity event.

Last year, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady faced off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. With Woods recovering after a scary car accident, Mickelson and Brady will have new opponents this time around.

Turner announced the Mickelson-Brady pairing will take on 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, all four have been doing their fair share of trash talk. On Wednesday afternoon it was Rodgers’ turn to have a little fun with Tom Brady.

The Packers quarterback published a video to social media where he critiqued Brady’s performance in last year’s competition.

Check it out.

Last month, Brady had some fun at Rodgers’ expense, referencing the NFC title game between the Packers and Buccaneers. Green Bay opted to kick a field goal instead of go for the win in the closing minutes.

Of course, the Buccaneers went on to win the game and then dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

That’s not a very kind message from Brady. These two will have to settle it on the course in Big Sky, Montana later this summer.

“The Match” tees off on July 6.