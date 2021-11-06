Look: Aaron Rodgers Loses Sponsorship Amid Vaccination Controversy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has lost a pretty significant sponsorship. And it appears to have everything to do with the vaccination controversy surrounding the NFL superstar.

Prevea Health announced on Saturday it has ended its partnership with Rodgers. The Packers quarterback had served as a spokesperson for the organization since 2012.

“Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021,” the organization announced. “Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin, since 2012.”

You can find the organization’s full statement below.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. The Packers quarterback previously led the public to believe he was vaccinated against COVID-19 when he told reporters back in August he’s “immunized.”

Then on Monday, the Packers ruled Rodgers out of Sunday’s Packers-Chiefs game because of a positive test. It was later learned that Rodgers has yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Packers quarterback has been the talk of the sports world ever since. He went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to tell his side of the story, explaining he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rogers believes he’s done what he felt was best for his body and health.

Unfortunately for the Packers quarterback, that may result in the loss of several other sponsorships.