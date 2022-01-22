Look: Aaron Rodgers’ Old Comment About 49ers Is Going Viral Again

Later Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.

With the matchup coming later tonight, an old comment from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going viral. Every time he faces off against the 49ers, his warning for the team after they passed on him in the 2005 NFL draft seems to resurface.

“Moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldn’t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for…” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

Then came Rodgers response: “Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me.”

Instead of taking Rodgers, San Francisco opted to draft Alex Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. That sent Rodgers spiraling down in the draft until he heard his name called 23 picks later.

By all accounts, Alex Smith had a very successful NFL career. However, Rodgers is far and away the better quarterback – with a Super Bowl ring to show for it.

And yet, he’s failed to find success against the 49ers in the postseason. He’s 0-3 against San Francisco in the playoffs – including a crushing loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game two years ago.

Can he finally live up to his words?