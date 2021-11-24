Look: Aaron Rodgers Press Conference Moment Is Going Viral

In a year that’s been filled with bizarre stories about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wednesday might have delivered the strangest event yet.

Rodgers has been dealing with a banged-up toe for the last couple of weeks, but has been rather secretive about the circumstances that led to the injury. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he joked that he had “COVID toe,” a painful condition that stems from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The Wall Street Journal ran with Rodgers’ seemingly facetious comment and published an article on Wednesday morning that said he had developed the COVID-related condition. But the reigning MVP wanted to set the record straight on his injury later in the afternoon.

During his Zoom press conference on Monday, Rodgers disputed the Wall Street Journal story that he had come down with COVID toe. He said that he was joking with McAfee when he made the remark and was upset that it had been taken seriously.

To confirm, Rodgers took off his shoes and socks and bared what he shared was a fractured pinky toe on his left foot. He revealed for the first time that he suffered the injury while working out while quarantining earlier this month.

Here’s a look at the bizarre press conference moment, courtesy of NFL on ESPN:

"I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021

Needless to say, the latest Rodgers media session was a lot to digest for just about everyone that saw it. The one thing the Zoom call did confirm was that the pinky toe will bother the 37-year-old for some time.

Rodgers has been outspoken about how painful the injury has been over the last few weeks. The Packers quarterback has still played well, but he expect the issue to linger headed into the team’s bye week in early December and beyond.

Rodgers did maintain that he doesn’t want to miss any time.

The world might not be happy with how the information was revealed, but at least every one now know what’s exactly plaguing the Packers quarterback.

Hopefully, that’s the last we all have to see of his feet.