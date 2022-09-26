Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Bucs Gave Away Key Information

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Picking up an opponent's cues and tendencies (legally) during a game is part of the on-field chess match in the NFL.

Following the Green Bay Packers' 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with FOX's Tom Rinaldi that he picked up a tell of some sort from the Tampa Bay offense and shared it with his head coach and defense during the game's final drive.

"Sometimes you see things in the game, sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home," Rodgers said. "I saw something and just passed on the information."

Green Bay's defense was leading 14-6 when Tom Brady and the Bucs got the ball back for a final time. Brady was able to lead his team to a touchdown, but the Packers stopped the ensuing two-point conversion to seal the win.

We'd love to know what Rodgers was able to glean from the Jumbotron. He'll never share it with us though, understandably.

In the meantime, you can bet the Bucs and Tom Brady will be more careful about what gets shown on the big screen during games.