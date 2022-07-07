Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend's Tattoo Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed off his first tattoo. His post on Instagram included an interesting caption.

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I'll share a little more about that one day" Rodgers wrote.

Some fans are confused by how mysterious this caption is.

Rodgers' tattoo features a third eye, multiple lions, astrology signs, an ocean and so much more.

According to SideAction, Rodgers' tattoo matches his rumored girlfriend's tattoo.

It was reported earlier this year that Rodgers' new love interest is named Blu. Though he hasn't confirmed this relationship, pictures of them together have surfaced on social media.

Regardless, it appears Rodgers and Blu have very similar tattoos on their arms.

Hopefully, Rodgers will reveal the inspiration behind this tattoo at a later date.

For now, there's a lot of speculation going around on social media.